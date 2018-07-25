Check Out All of Kate Upton's Stylish Pregnancy Looks So Far

Instagram
Kate Upton can turn any sidewalk into a catwalk, so it comes as no surprise that the model can also turn maternity-wear into haute couture.
Since announcing her pregnancy with husband Justin Verlander two weeks ago, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has strut her stuff on the red carpet, while running errands and even while walking her dog.
Her casual outfit of choice appears to be any breezy dress and a nice pair of flats, while her evening wear remains to be as glamorous and flashy as always. Most recently, the actress wore a sharp white pantsuit with retro cat-eye sunglasses while on a date night with her hubby at the MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C..
To see the rest of the stylish looks sported by the mommy-to-be, check out the gallery below!
Baby on Board
The Sports Illustrated model announces her pregnancy in an oh-so chic, red pantsuit paired with retro shades.
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
Red Carpet Cuties
In honor of her and Justin Verlander's first official outing as parents-to-be, Kate rocks a white pantsuit.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Sparkle and Shine
All that glitters is this future mama! At The Maxim Hot 100 Experience in Hollywood, Upton showcases her baby bump in a sequined dress.
GAC/MEGA
Out and About
Los Angeles looks just a bit brighter when Kate and her pooch hit the pavement in style.
MEGA
Airport Chic
Upton kept it cool and collected when she arrived to LAX wearing this all black ensemble.
BACKGRID
Cool and Carefree
While getting lunch with a friend the mommy-to-be glowed in a white linen dress paired with a jean jacket.
With the way Kate stylishly dresses her baby bump, there is no doubt that her mini-me will be twice as cute.
