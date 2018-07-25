18 White Dresses You Can Totally Still Wear Before Labor Day

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 4:20 PM
You know how the old saying don't wear white after Labor Day goes.
When it comes to fashion we tend to break rules instead of follow them, but to each their own. If you do count yourself as a stickler for the rules, you have more than enough time (until Labor Day on Monday, September 3rd) to wear out the color white until your little heart desires.
Regardless of where you stand on the rules, you can't argue with the fact that a little white dress is the perfect anytime summer outfit. It's breezy, it's light, it's flirty…what else do you need?
Here are 18 summer-y LWDs we can't take our eyes off of.
BUY IT: Donna Mizani Maya Mini Dress, $200
BUY IT: Boohoo Ella Double Breasted Power Shoulder Dress, $30
BUY IT: For Love & Lemons La Ana Cocktail Dress, $158
BUY IT: Polo Ralph Lauren Linen Maxi Dress, $419
BUY IT: Majorelle Western Ridge Dress, $248
BUY IT: Ramy Brook Keely Tunic Dress, $128
BUY IT: For Love and Lemons Charlotte Eyelet Lace Up Mini Dress, $216
BUY IT: Bailey 44 X Revolve Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $188
BUY IT: Boohoo Petite One Shoulder Asymmetric Bodycon Dress, $22
BUY IT: Ulla Johnson Holly Dress, $415
BUY IT: Misa Los Angeles Giada Dress, $290
BUY IT: Dress the Population Lyla Crepe Sheath Dress, $168
BUY IT: DEREK LAM 10 CROSBY Denim Fit & Flare Dress, $395
BUY IT: Free People Perfect Peach Poplin Midi Dress, $72
BUY IT: Cinzia White Pinafore Denim Dress, $25
BUY IT: Bardot Botanica Lace Dress, $139
BUY IT: Bardot Band Dress, $119
BUY IT: Karina Grimaldi Rosi Eyelet Mini Dress, $350
All hail the LWD.
