The Truth About the Days Leading Up to Demi Lovato's Overdose

Publicly, Lovato appeared her same, confident self, hitting all her marks as she criss-crossed the globe from San Diego to Copenhagen.

Between renditions of "Cool for the Summer", "Heart Attack" and "Confident", she remained on message with her unflinching brand of honesty, getting emotional about hitting six years of sobriety while on stage in NYC this March. "The reason why I became so open about my story is because I know that there are people here tonight that need to ask for help and I want them to know that it's OK," she told the crowd. "Mental health is something that we all need to talk about and we need to take the stigma away from it. So let's raise the awareness. Let's let everybody know it's OK to have a mental illness and addiction problem."

Even after she confessed to a relapse—eloquently sharing her pain with her June release, "Sober"—she appeared to have a firm grip on her recovery. "Friends wished Demi well after the singer announced she was no longer sober," says one source, "but conversations with Demi lead them to believe that after her public admissions that she was using again, she was taking the necessary steps needed to become sober once again."

At a July 19 Post-Prime Day Celebration for Amazon employees, "She sounded amazing," one concertgoer tells E! News. "Her onstage presence was strong and she put on a great show." Echoes another onlooker, "You never would have known something was amiss with her."