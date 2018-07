Here's the Secret to Dressing Like Kate Middleton for Any Occasion

Dressing like royalty shouldn't come this easily.

As the Duchess of Cambridge and a mother of three, Kate Middleton certainly has her hands full. But one thing she never lets slip? Her effortless sense of style.

Whether sporting a chic white JoJo Maman Bébé wool coat or donning a bright red hounds-tooth ensemble, Middleton never fails to look poised, classy and ready for anything.

One of Middleton's go-to fashion designers, Anita Dongre, has some tips for anyone hoping to embody the royal fashion icon.

"Keep it simple, elegant and comfortable," Dongre shared with E! News. "If you see Kate's outfit choices, they are always effortless and chic while also being apt for the event she's attending. The duchess is always elegantly attired and feminine."