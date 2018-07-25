Naya Rivera Shades Big Sean With ''I Don't F--k With You'' Performance on Lip Sync Battle

Naya Rivera was not messing around when she performed on Lip Sync Battle.

The former Glee star made a not so subtle dig at former fiancé Big Sean when she performed "I Don't F—k With You" for the crowd.

It is safe to say that her rendition of her ex-boyfriend's song took the judges and hosts by surprise considering their dramatic split in 2014. Not to forget that the explicit rap is rumored to be about Rivera herself.

Just after announcing the end of the pair's engagement, the rapper released the song with lyrics like, "I don't give a f--k about you or anything that you do / I saw you got a new man I see you taking the pic / I see you post it up thinking that it's making me sick / I see you calling up Imma answer that s--t like 'I don't f--k with you'"