Gwyneth Paltrow Has a Theory Behind Some of Her Haters

Gwyneth Paltrow knows that not everybody is Team Goop.

Perhaps they don't see the value in buying items at an aspirational value. Maybe it's the fact that they disagree with her thoughts on love, relationships and conscious uncoupling.

Whatever the case may be, the businesswoman continues to find huge success with her brand. In fact, the amount of critics has subsided in recent months.

"I really notice as the business grows, there's a lot less of that, and I think people are like: Oh, this is real, and I feel like that's sort of, you know, a nine-months-ago story. You know what I mean?" she explained to The New York Times.

But what about that infamous headline from a tabloid that named her the most hated celebrity in the world?