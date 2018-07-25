Camila Cabello Opens Up About Her Special Connection With Taylor Swift

Camila Cabello is dishing on her friendship with Taylor Swift.

The 21-year-old singer, who is currently on tour with her BFF, opened up about their special bond at the Camila Cabello x L'Oréal Paris Havana Collection event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

"I think we definitely have the same personality in a lot of ways, especially talking about love and relationships, boys, music," Cabello told E! News' Zuri Hall. "I was a really huge Taylor Swift fan before I even met her, and I think it's because we both have the hopeless romantic thing, you know? And enjoy talking about love and relationships...I think that's really fun."