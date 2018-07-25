EXCLUSIVE!

The Arrow Cast Struggles and Laughs Through Truth or Dare at San Diego Comic-Con

Listen, OK, sometimes we make mistakes. 

Sometimes, we make the cast of Arrow play Truth or Dare, and sometimes we try to make the rules of Truth or Dare extra complicated, and all it does is confuse a bunch of actors who are just here to promote their show. We apologize to the cast of Arrow for confusing them so very much, but also...this might be the silliest game of Truth or Dare yet. 

There's dancing, there's impressions, there are a few unexpected truths, and one big love affair that may or may not be happening in season seven that no one saw coming. There's also just a whole bunch of laughter and a lot of fun to be had. We promise. 

Season six of Arrow ended in a pretty big way when Oliver revealed his secret identity to the world and ended up in prison, right alongside many of the criminals he had helped to put there. In one of the more serious moments of the game, Stephen Amell explained that the fallout of that reveal is going to be "emotional" and "impactful." And that's about all the scoop we got out of this situation.

Sorry! But also not sorry. 

Arrow premieres Monday, October 15 at 8 p.m. on the CW. 

