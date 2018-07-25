The Arrow Cast Struggles and Laughs Through Truth or Dare at San Diego Comic-Con

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 10:09 AM
Listen, OK, sometimes we make mistakes.
Sometimes, we make the cast of Arrow play Truth or Dare, and sometimes we try to make the rules of Truth or Dare extra complicated, and all it does is confuse a bunch of actors who are just here to promote their show. We apologize to the cast of Arrow for confusing them so very much, but also...this might be the silliest game of Truth or Dare yet.
There's dancing, there's impressions, there are a few unexpected truths, and one big love affair that may or may not be happening in season seven that no one saw coming. There's also just a whole bunch of laughter and a lot of fun to be had. We promise.
Season six of Arrow ended in a pretty big way when Oliver revealed his secret identity to the world and ended up in prison, right alongside many of the criminals he had helped to put there. In one of the more serious moments of the game, Stephen Amell explained that the fallout of that reveal is going to be "emotional" and "impactful." And that's about all the scoop we got out of this situation.
Sorry! But also not sorry.
Arrow premieres Monday, October 15 at 8 p.m. on the CW.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?