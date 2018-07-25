Kim Kardashian "Baffled" by How Much Her Voice Has Changed Since 2010

Kim Kardashian's 2010 voice has her completely puzzled.

On Tuesday, Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter to share a throwback video of Kim's first appearance on her talk show eight years ago. "Happy #KardashianWeek, @KimKardashian! Remember your first appearance on my show?" Ellen asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

After watching the video, Kim replied to Ellen, "I'm really baffled how my voice has changed so much!"

And that's not all that's changed since the interview took place eight years ago. During her time with Ellen, Kim also talked about following Taylor Swift on Twitter, which she no longer does.