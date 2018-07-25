Ozark Season 2, Steel Magnolias and Million Dollar Baby Coming to Netflix in August 2018

Jackson Davis/Netflix
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 9:15 AM
With the summer coming to an end, Netflix will be there for all of your post-beach binge-watching.
The beloved streaming site just announced its new additions for August 2018 and there's certainly plenty to watch.
From Oscar darlings like The Aviator, Million Dollar Baby and No Country for Old Men to rom-coms like Steel Magnolias and P.S. I Love You, Netflix is serving up a hot dish of cinematic hits. On the TV side, Ozark's season two will debut at the end of the month while fans can also catch up on the second season of The Good Place.
But, that's just the beginning! Check out the full list of arrivals below:
Available 8/1/18
Batman Begins
Chernobyl Diaries
Clerks
Constantine
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Fear
Eraser
Gran Torino
House of Deadly Secrets
Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
Million Dollar Baby
No Reservations
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
P.S. I Love You
Secretariat
Silverado
Steel Magnolias
Stripes
Switched
The Aviator
The Golden Compass
The Informant!
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Available 8/2/18
Emelie
Available 8/3/18
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe.
Cocaine Coast
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3
I AM A KILLER
Like Father
Marching Orders
Available 8/4/18
Flavors of Youth: International Version
Mr. Sunshine
On Children
Available 8/5/18
Paid in Full
Available 8/9/18
Perdida
The Originals: Season 5
Available 8/10/18
72 Dangerous Animals: Asia
Afflicted
All About the Washingtons
Demetri Martin: The Overthinker
Insatiable
La casa de las flores
Million Pound Menu
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
The Package
The Ponysitters Club
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7
Zion
Available 8/11/18
No Country for Old Men
Available 8/13/18
Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
The Nut Job
Available 8/15/18
Adventures in Public School
Hostiles
The 100: Season 5
Available 8/16/18
Evan Almighty
Wish I Was Here
Available 8/17/18
Disenchantment
Magic for Humans
Pinky Malinky
Spirit Riding Free: Season 6
Stay Here
The Motive
To All The Boys I've Loved Before
Ultraviolet
Available 8/19/18
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2
Available 8/21/18
Year One
Available 8/23/18
Deadwind
Follow This
Great News: Season 1
Available 8/24/14
Ask the StoryBots: Season 2
Bert Kreischer: Secret Time
Ghoul
The After Party
The Innocents
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3
Young & Hungry: Season 5
Available 8/28/18
The Good Place: Season 2
Available 8/29/18
Inequality for All
Available 8/31/18
Inside the Criminal Mind
Ozark: Season 2
Paradise PD
The Comedy Lineup: Part 2
The Laws of Thermodynamics
Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest
Undercover Law
