John-David Duggar Is Engaged to Abbie Burnett

Almost exactly a month after announcing their courtship, John-David Duggar and Abbie Burnett are headed for the aisle.

The 28-year-old second Duggar son and the 26-year-old nurse announced on Wednesday that they are engaged. They did the honors with a video of the pair seemingly right after Duggar got down on one knee.

"So, I have some news," the future groom began in the clip. "You wanna see it?" he asked into the camera before showing off Burnett's hand sporting a new diamond sparkler. "Yup, it's official! We're engaged," he gushed.

"We've been ready for this step for a little while, but it was really just I had a lot of things that I wanted to get done to make it really special," the reality star elaborated. "I don't know if I succeeded or not, but it was a lot of things."