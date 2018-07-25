Mandy Moore Knows How This Is Us Ends, Says It'll Be Satisfying for the Audience

Mandy Moore holds all the secrets to This Is Us. The actress, who is appearing in The Darkest Minds in theaters, knew how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died for some time, but kept that a secret. And now she revealed she knows an even bigger secret: How This Is Us ends.

Series creator Dan Fogelman previously revealed he knew how the show would end, whenever that time comes, and that parts of it had been shot already. Moore confirmed that fact while on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"There's no predetermined end date, but…Dan, our boss, I think he has an idea in his mind of when he sort of sees the story ending, and he knows how it ends, which makes me feel good as an actor and as a viewer, he knows where the show is heading," Moore said.