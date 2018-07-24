EXCLUSIVE!

The Breaker Upperers Stars Reveal the "Horrible Feeling" That Led Them to Write the Year's Best Rom-Com

by Ashley Spencer | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018

Breaking up never felt so good.

In the new Kiwi rom-com The Breaker Upperers (written, directed by and starring Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek), two friends embark on a professional mission to help people end their relationships. 

"I came up with the idea one day when I was just mucking around in my kitchen doing nothing," Jackie told E! Australia's Ksenija Lukich. "I was just thinking about the horrible feeling that you have when you realise you have to break up with a partner, and you just don't want to do it."

Through a series of hilarious breakup scenarios—singing telegrams, fake affairs and not-so-missing persons—the women help distraught New Zealanders find freedom from their partners. Until, that is, they realise they might be doing more harm than good.

The Breaker Upperers, Madeleine Sami, Jackie van Beek

Madman

The film was produced by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Hunt for the Wilderpeople), who Madeleine and Jackie worked with on What We Do in the Shadows, and he sent them a special video message in honour of the film's Australia release.

"I just want to say congratulations for saving up enough money to get a ticket out of New Zealand and making it all of three hours away to Australia," he joked. "I want to send this message to Australia. Go and see this film The Breaker Upperers. It's going to make you feel so good. It's going to make you feel good like all the other things that we gave to you, like pavlova and Phar Lap and Russell Crowe."

Madeleine also laughed about the Aussie-Kiwi relationship to E! News.

"You guys are like older cousins to us," Madeleine said. "You're bigger. You've got more people. And we're your typical younger sibling…we're like, please like us."

The Breaker Upperers is in Australian cinemas from July 26.

Chris Hemsworth Shows His Kids Thor: Ragnarok: "The Brainwashing Has Begun"

