The Breaker Upperers Stars Reveal the "Horrible Feeling" That Led Them to Write the Year's Best Rom-Com

Breaking up never felt so good.

In the new Kiwi rom-com The Breaker Upperers (written, directed by and starring Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek), two friends embark on a professional mission to help people end their relationships.

"I came up with the idea one day when I was just mucking around in my kitchen doing nothing," Jackie told E! Australia's Ksenija Lukich. "I was just thinking about the horrible feeling that you have when you realise you have to break up with a partner, and you just don't want to do it."

Through a series of hilarious breakup scenarios—singing telegrams, fake affairs and not-so-missing persons—the women help distraught New Zealanders find freedom from their partners. Until, that is, they realise they might be doing more harm than good.