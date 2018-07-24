Demi Lovato Is ''Awake and With Her Family'' After Overdose, Rep Says

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 6:00 PM
Demi Lovato's camp has broken their silence on her suspected overdose.
A rep for the 25-year-old pop star tells E! News in a statement, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."
As E! News exclusively reported, Demi's mother, Dianna De La Garza and 16-year-old sister, Madison De La Garza, were spotted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday in the hours after she was rushed there by ambulance.
At around 11:40 a.m. local time, emergency personnel responded to an overdose call placed from a residence in the Hollywood Hills area. Lovato was reportedly administered the overdose reversal drug Narcan. Soon after, NBC News reported Lovato was "stable and alert."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Weeks ago, Lovato revealed she had broken her sobriety with a song called "Sober." An insider told E! News that she went public with her relapse to "inspire fans" and "help keep her on track," but continued to use heavily and isolate herself from those closest to her.
"Demi has been suffering her addiction disease for months now and has been spiraling," admitted one insider, adding that while on her worldwide Tell Me You Love Me tour, she did her best to stay busy, "but she has definitely been having her ups and downs."
"She has had really good days where she is perfectly OK and on track and really bad days where her team and friends have been very concerned," explained the source. "She has distanced herself from many important people in her life and even let go of a few people on her team. Everyone has been urging her to get help with her life coach, and to seek treatment again, but Demi thought she could handle it on her own. Demi recently has wanted to be more social and out in about, and has been privately partying more with friends."
On Sunday, Lovato performed at the 2018 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, Calif.
Her concert in Atlantic City, scheduled for this Thursday, has been cancelled.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?