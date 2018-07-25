Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder's Daughter Turns 1: Inside Their First Year as Parents

Just days ago, Nikki took to Instagram to share a photo from her pregnancy along with a message about how she prepared for Bodhi's birth a year ago.

"One year ago today. Packing bags in preparation for her arrival," she began her post. "What soap do I use to wash all her clothes? How do I know what to bring? Will I be able to have a home birth? That's the plan but can you really plan? Holy s--t this baby has to fit through... there? But what if I don't know how to do this? All of this...The presence of anxiety surrounding labor and birth now meeting me in dreams, during morning walks, while cooking dinner, and pregnancy meditation. Walk your baby down I was told. Just keep walking. What if I won't be able to breastfeed? What if I won't hear her in the night? What if I lose all of the intimacy we cherish in an already busy home? How will I navigate this journey, this transition, this expansion? The internal dialogue that found its way to me in the last two weeks of us sharing the same body, coupled with having to pee every 15 minutes, an achey lower back, still going to work everyday plus hospital related fears was at times all-consuming. Still I had no idea what was right around the corner. Most of what I anticipated didn't happen, and everything I didn't think of did. What a beautiful lesson right?"