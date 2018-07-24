Inside Demi Lovato's Substance Abuse Spiral: "Friends Have Been Very Worried"

Demi Lovato is "stable and alert" after an apparent overdose, NBC News reports.

The 25-year-old singer was taken by ambulance to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to sources, where she was administered "Naloxone," an overdose reversal drug otherwise referred to as Narcan.

Los Angeles Police confirmed to E! News that they responded to a call of an overdose around 11:40 a.m. local time, though they couldn't confirm the identity of the patient. Lovato, who has been very open about her struggles with drugs and alcohol, released a song last month called "Sober," about breaking sobriety.

Now, E! News is learning more details about Lovato's substance abuse spiral.