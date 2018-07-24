Fox Replaces Demi Lovato Episode of Beat Shazam After Hospitalization News

Fox has opted to not air the episode of Beat Shazam tonight that features Demi Lovato after the singer was hospitalized today for an overdose.

"Tonight's previously scheduled episode of Beat Shazam featured a guest appearance by Demi Lovato. In light of recent reports, we have decided to replace the episode of Beat Shazam with another all-new episode," a statement from Fox read. "Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family."

Lovato's appearance was pre-taped months ago.

The singer was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday for an apparent overdose, but is now "stable and alert and breathing" according to NBC News.