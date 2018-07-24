Demi Lovato Hospitalized After Suffering Apparent Overdose

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Demi Lovato has been rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after facing a health setback.
According to TMZ, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon today and is currently being treated.
Los Angeles Police confirmed to E! News that they responded to a call of an ambulance overdose around 11:40 a.m. local time. They cannot confirm the identity of the patient.
E! News can also confirm Los Angeles Fire Department received a medical response and transported a 25-year-old female patient. Their condition and name cannot be released.
Fans of the Grammy nominee know that Demi has been open and honest about her struggles with drugs and alcohol. In fact, she recently sang about breaking sobriety in the song "Sober."
In the ballad, she sings, "Mama, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore / And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me / We've been down this road before I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."
Demi continued, "And I'm sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model / but I'm only human."
Soon after the song was released, the singer would receive so much support causing her to express gratitude on social media.
"To my fans, my family, and my supporters, the ones who never left me, you are my light," Demi wrote on Instagram. "I am forever grateful."
Back in March, Demi also marked six years of sobriety. She was able to celebrate the milestone during the Tell Me You Love Me tour with DJ Khaled.
"Yesterday was a really big day for me," Demi told the sold-out New York City crowd. "Yesterday, six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at nine in the morning, throwing up in the car and I just remember thinking, 'This is no longer cute. This is no longer fun. And I'm just like my dad.' So I made changes in my life."
She continued, "The reason why I became so open about my story is because I know that there are people here tonight that need to ask for help and I want them to know that it's OK. Mental health is something that we all need to talk about and we need to take the stigma away from it. So let's raise the awareness. Let's let everybody know it's OK to have a mental illness and addiction problem."
