How a Devastating Divorce Led Sandra Bullock to True Love

So, yeah, his list of attributes is protracted enough to deem him worthy of a woman so darn likable that fans can't stop giving her awards. (She has 10 People's Choice trophies to go with her SAG, Golden Globe and Oscar honors.)

While he's certainly proud of her achievements, even making a rare appearance at her 2015 Our Brand Is Crisis premiere, "He won't ever be that dude that wants the spotlight or walks the red carpet," notes an insider. (No questionable intentions? Check.) Continues the insider, "They have a very down-to-earth relationship."

Though Bullock is one of the industry's most bankable stars (hello, Ocean's 8!) she doesn't revel in all of the trappings that come with her fame. A good enough sport to accept her dishonorable 2010 Razzie for All About Steve the day before she won Oscar gold ("If you take either one too seriously, shame on you, and if you disregard the other because it's not all you want it to be, then shame on you too," she told The Guardian that year) she says in the grand scheme her career is "meaningless and empty." (To be clear: She's talking about the part where she pretends for a living, not the part where she funnels those earned millions to the Red Cross and other worthy causes.)

"I'm not wary of it, though—I'm just aware," she said of fame. "It holds nothing for me, although it will hold a great table in a restaurant, when you're at your peak. If you don't have other real things in your life that you love just as much, then you will drown in it."