Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's Road to Engagement

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are engaged!

The 25-year-old supermodel and the 33-year-old businessman confirmed the news on social media Tuesday. "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," Kloss wrote alongside a photo of the couple. Kushner then posted a photo of Kloss, telling his followers that she's now his fiancée.

While the couple likes to keep their relationship very private, they've actually been together for six years. Let's take a look back at Kloss and Kushner's road to engagement!