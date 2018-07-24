EXCLUSIVE!

The Wynonna Earp Cast's Truth or Dare Involved Turn Ons, Potatoes and Lots of Twerking at Comic-Con 2018

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 10:38 AM

If there's only one takeaway from San Diego Comic-Con 2018 let it be this: The cast of Wynonna Earp knows how to play a good game of truth or dare.

E! News sat down with Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, Chantel Riley, Varun Saranga, Shmier Anderson and series creator Emily Andras for a round of truth or dare, not to be confused with spin the bottle (*ahem* Tim Rozon). And yes, that moment you went wild for when Provost-Chalkley asked Barrell if she gets turned on during their steamy on-screen scenes is in the full video above.

Wynonna Earp, Cast

Randy Shropshire/SYFY/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The cast drops some season three scoop, tease what will make shippers go wild and do some pretty good impressions of one another. You haven't lived until you've seen Anderson do his version of Rozon dancing.

Trigger warning: This video has a lot of twerking and discussing about turn ons and potatoes.

Wynonna Earp airs Fridays, 9 p.m. on Syfy.

(E! and Syfy are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

