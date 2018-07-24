Justin Theroux Reveals What Happens Inside His Hangouts With Queer Eye's Fab Five

So this is what goes on when Justin Theroux invites the Fab Five over for a hangout...

It's no surprise by now that the actor has become pals with some of our favorite TV men. "They've sort of included me in their little wolf pack," Theroux confirmed to Jimmy Kimmelof the Queer Eye stars. As the Spy Who Dumped Me actor explained on Monday night, he had binge-watched the first season of the hit Netflix series and decided to reach out on a whim.

"I did one of those things that I've never done before in my life," Theroux recalled. "It was Easter. I was just like, 'I'm just going to DM him.'" In the midst of making a quiche, the actor noticed Jonathan Van Ness was in New York and thought he might by chance be interested in coming over.

"I was like, 'Hey, you probably won't get this, but this is Justin and I'm making a quiche." Van Ness "immediately" answered and the rest, as they say, is history.