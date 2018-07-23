Love Island's Teddy Briggs Denies Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp's Relationship Was "Fake"

by Winsome Walker | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 11:36 PM
Teddy Briggs is weighing in on the Love Island Australia drama.
Following Tayla Damir's announcement she and Grant Crapp broke up two weeks after the show's finale—and Grant's emotional video plea for his ex to take him back—Teddy shared his own take on Instagram.
"A lot of people were sort of saying that perhaps Grant and Tayla's relationship was fake," the 24-year-old said in a video shared on July 22. "I can personally say, I was in the Villa with them 24 hours a day, very close to both of them, and you literally cannot fake the way they would look at each other. The things they would say, you just couldn't fake it."
While Teddy insisted Tayla and Grant's relationship was genuine, he pointed the finger at another couple on the dating series, who remain unnamed in his video.
"There was a couple that I know of that was completely faking it for media that's come out of the Villa and no one seems to be questioning them," he said. "I'm not a massive fan of that."
It's not the first time Teddy has commented on Tayla and Grant's shock split. When Love Island Australia shared a photo of the pair with a breakup announcement on Instagram, Teddy commented "Ummm Weren't you guys together Yesterday? Not sure this is true...#realnews or #fakenews".
Last week, Grant took to Instagram to admit his wrongdoings and ask Tayla for forgiveness. In a July 20 video, the 22-year-old confessed there was another woman in his life while he was filming the series in Mallorca, Spain.
"The situation with my girlfriend before Love Island, that's true," he said. "I lied about that to Tayla, and I totally regret that situation. That's something that I'm not proud of. Tayla doesn't deserve that at all. I 100 percent regret it."
The Canberra electrician and Perth radio host were announced as the winners of Love Island on June 5 and decided to split the $50,000 prize money.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?