Love Island's Teddy Briggs Denies Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp's Relationship Was "Fake"

Teddy Briggs is weighing in on the Love Island Australia drama.

Following Tayla Damir's announcement she and Grant Crapp broke up two weeks after the show's finale—and Grant's emotional video plea for his ex to take him back—Teddy shared his own take on Instagram.

"A lot of people were sort of saying that perhaps Grant and Tayla's relationship was fake," the 24-year-old said in a video shared on July 22. "I can personally say, I was in the Villa with them 24 hours a day, very close to both of them, and you literally cannot fake the way they would look at each other. The things they would say, you just couldn't fake it."