Boy Erased: Why Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe's New Film Is Already Generating Oscar Buzz

by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 9:46 PM

Pass the tissues!

The trailer just dropped for Boy Erased—a coming-of-age film written and directed by Joel Edgerton that features a largely Australian cast including Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Edgerton and Troye Sivan doing spot-on Southern US accents. (Taylor Swift's British boyfriend Joe Alwyn also has a supporting role.)

Based on a heartbreaking real-life memoir, Lucas Hedges (Lady Bird, Manchester By the Sea) stars as Jared Eamons, a small-town teen who admits to to his Baptist minister father (Crowe) and mum (Kidman) that he's attracted to men and is promptly sent to a conversion camp. There, he goes head to head with his therapist (Edgerton) and endures devastating abuse.

Boy Erased, Russell Crowe, Nicole Kidman

Universal

Here's why we're certain Boy Erased will be one to watch at the 2019 Oscars:

The subject matter is timely
In America, conversion therapy is still only outlawed in 11 of the 50 states. The discredited practice is also currently allowed in Australia and, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, only Victoria has legislation in place to investigate and ban practitioners that "treat homosexuality as a disorder". There is, however, currently a push by some Federal Labor politicians to ban conversion therapy nationwide.

It's full of Oscar darlings
Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe are both Oscar winners. Kidman's been nominated an additional three times, and Crowe another two. Lucas Hedges, though only 21 years old, has already been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 2016's Manchester by the Sea. And while never Oscar nominated, Joel Edgerton did receive a Golden Globe nod in 2017 for his starring turn in Loving. First-time actor Troye Sivan could also see a Best Song nomination for his and Jónsi's new original track, "Revelation", that features in the trailer.

It's a bonafide tearjerker
The Academy loves a good tug-at-your-heartstrings feature. (See recent nominees: Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, Lion, Moonlight, Room, etc, etc). If the trailer is anything to go on, Boy Erased promises to be an emotional rollercoaster from start to finish with a powerful script and haunting performances.

Boy Erased hits the US in November and is coming soon to Australian cinemas.

Inside Nicole Kidman's Long, Winding Road to True Happiness

