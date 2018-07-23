The Bachelorette Tours a Temple and Tackles the Top 2

Sometimes, there's nothing that entertains us more than a couple on the Bachelor franchise visiting a sacred temple.

Years ago, Chris Soules took his final three to the most sacred temple in Bali. Tonight, Becca visited a most sacred temple in Thailand with Blake. They had to stop at the threshold to get out all of their PDA, since no touching was allowed in the sacred Thai temple, but once they were inside the temple, it was pretty much all they could think about, because temples are just so...sexy.

They left the temple more in love than before, probably, and Blake had a bit of a breakdown about just how very in love he was. How could the other guys possibly have this same relationship with her? How could this show possibly work that way?! Becca reassured him that all was well, and after their fantasy suite/anti-temple night, they woke up practically entwined and giddy as all get out.

Becca also had a giddy date with Garrett of Instagram, hanging out with elephants and going on about how their hearts are the same or whatever. They couldn't get enough of each other throughout their day and night, neither has ever been happier than this, etc etc, they're so darn in love.