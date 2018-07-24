Real Housewives of New York's Most Memorable Outfits Are Now Up for Grabs

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 6:00 AM

ESC: Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer and Carole Radziwil

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Talent Resources

Their loss is our gain! 

The Real Housewives of New York's Carole Radziwill, Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley are purging their closets for a cause. Teaming up with ThredUp, the NYC socialites have donated more than 100 pieces—many seen on the show, especially during particularly dramatic scenes—to the secondhand clothes site. A clean closet may mean a clean slate for the Big Apple ladies, but everyone wins in this case: Their wardrobe baggage can lift your sartorial spirits and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit a charity chosen by the stars. 

Yes, that means you can sit in the same gold sequined two-piece Carole wore with a red wig to be Queen Mermaid. You know that turquoise, high-neck dress with a full frontal zipper Dorinda wore in her confessional? That's up for grabs, too. In need of a pink sequined mini fit for a Barbie-themed party? Ramona has got you covered. 

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Lily James, Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid and More

The sale starts now on ThredUp!

ESC: Carole Radziwill, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY

Michael Lavine/Bravo

Carole Radziwill

Sensible like her role on RHONY, the journalist's closet is full of casual basics, boho-inspired vintage and a few modern-luxe pieces fit for a princess. 

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Carole

High-Neck Dress

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Carole

Zip Jeans

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Carole

Studded Dress

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Carole

Square-Neck Mini

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Carole

Metallic Pants

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Carole

Pink Slip

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Carole

Hendrix Top

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Carole

Printed Dress

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Carole

Asymmetrical Dress

ESC: Dorinda Medley, The Real Housewives of New York City

Mathieu Young/Bravo

Dorinda Medley

There's not a feathered, textured, luxurious piece this Berkshires lady didn't like. Surprisingly, however, Dorinda's offerings are quite minimal and chic.

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Dorinda

Black Mini

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Dorinda

Halter Dress

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Dorinda

Black Maxi

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Dorinda

Slip Dress

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Dorinda

Palms Crop Top

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Dorinda

Velvet Top

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Dorinda

Black Bag

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Dorinda

Plaid Skirt

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Dorinda

Patterned Dress

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Dorinda

Striped Dress

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Dorinda

Cutout Dress

Ramona Singer, The Real Housewives of New York City

Mathieu Young/Bravo

Ramona Singer

The Singer Stinger may be intense, but Ramona's charitable donations are quite colorful and fun. 

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Ramona

Pink Top

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Ramona

Yellow Skirt

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Ramona

Gold Top

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Ramona

Flowy Dress

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Ramona

Orange Halter

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Ramona

Blazer

ESC: Real Housewives New York, Ramona

Crochet Top

