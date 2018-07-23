MTV VJ Jesse Camp Reported Missing

Friends and family of Jesse Camp are concerned for his whereabouts.

According to the Riverside Police Department, the former MTV VJ's sister, Marisha Camp, reported him missing on July 19. The family had not heard from Camp since July 11 or July 12, which his sister described as unusual. Per the police department, the sister last heard Camp was in Riverside, Calif.

While the police took a missing persons report, they have no evidence Jesse was in this area. However, they confirm he is still considered a missing person at this time.

Fans of Total Request Live will remember Jesse, whose real name is Josiah Camp, from when he won MTV's "Wanna Be a VJ" contest in 1998. Following his stint on TRL, Jesse went on to pursue career in music and released an album titled Jesse & the 8th Street Kids.

Several social media users asked followers to spread the word about Jesse's disappearance, and posted comments on his Instagram account which was last updated May 20.