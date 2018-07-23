8 Products That May Be in the Jordyn Woods x Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are living proof that best friends that slay together, stay together.

Just last week, the Kylie Cosmetics owner announced that she is collaborating with her longtime muse, Jordyn, for her next makeup collection. It's exciting news, but it's not surprising. For years, Kylie has shared the impact that her BFF-turned-roommate has had on her makeup routine and product development. Jordyn, a makeup wiz in her own right, is her favorite tester.

"Well, we've been wanting to collab for a long time...since she started her company," Jordyn told E! News at the Petite 'N Pretty Beauty Launch over the weekend. "Finally, we found something that works, so I'm very excited and it's coming out very soon."