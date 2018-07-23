Ryan Lochte Receives 14-Month Suspension for Anti-Doping Violation

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 12:05 PM

Ryan Lochte, 2016 Rio, Olympics

Matt Hazlett/Getty Images

Ryan Lochte has received a suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

The USADA announced on Monday that the 33-year-old Olympic swimmer has accepted a 14-month sanction for using a prohibited method. Lochte's suspension stems from a post he shared on social media back in May which showed him receiving an IV.

"A subsequent investigation by USADA, with which Lochte fully cooperated, revealed that Lochte received an intravenous infusion of permitted substances at an infusion clinic in a volume greater than 100 mL in a 12-hour period without a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE)," a press release issued on Monday states.

Brazil Court Rules Ryan Lochte Can Be Prosecuted in Rio Robbery Scandal

Ryan Lochte

AP Photo/Michael Sohn

The release continues, "Intravenous infusions or injections in a volume greater than 100 mL within a 12-hour period are prohibited at all times – except for those legitimately received in the course of hospital treatment, surgical procedures, or clinical diagnostic investigations under the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, the United States Olympic Committee National Anti-Doping Policies, and the Fédération Internationale de Natation Anti-Doping Rules, all of which have adopted the World Anti-Doping Code and the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List."

Lochte's suspension began on May 24, the day he received the IV.

This news comes almost two years after Lochte was involved in the robbery scandal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Last year, Lochte was cleared of criminal charges in the robbery scandal, however, Brazil's Superior Court overturned that decision in June.

The New York Times reported just weeks ago that prosecutors were recently cleared to pursue a criminal case against the Olympic swimmer. In response to the decision, Lochte's lawyer, Jeff Ostrow, told TMZ that the whole thing is "absurd and disgusting," adding that Lochte "would never be treated this way in this country."

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

