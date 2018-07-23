EXCLUSIVE!

The 100 Stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley React to TV Scoop Award Wins and Tease What's Ahead

Mon., Jul. 23, 2018

The 100 stars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley have a message for you. Yes, you.

Taylor and Morley stopped by E! News' space at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con to drop some season five scoop, interview each other and share a message to all the voters in the 2018 TV Scoop Awards. The 100 fans helped the CW series win Best Drama Acting, Sexiest Moment, Best Shocker, Best Villain and Best Musical Moment.

"Thank you E! watchers and voters," Taylor said.

"One of those that I was really excited about was Tree Adams getting recognition, who does our music, I think that was the most exciting thing," Morley said. "And yes, very grateful to all the fans for voting…It's kind of nice tot know our fanbase is really strong and proud of our work. It's quite flattering."

Morley and Taylor also teased what's ahead for Bellamy and Clarke, with Morley noting the "predicament" the friendship is in currently.

"I don't want to delve too much into it," he said. "But right now it's not looking too great."

"I agree," Taylor said.

As for what's ahead for the rest of the season, "I think people are going to be really, really happy, sad, shocked…It's a lot, but it's very well done and I think people are going to lose their minds a little bit," Taylor said.

Click play on the video above to see the full interview.

The 100 airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on The CW.

