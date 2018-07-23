Mac Miller Reacts to Ariana Grande's Engagement to Pete Davidson: "I Am Happy for Her"

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 9:01 AM

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Instagram, 2018 Oscars

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Mac Miller is opening up about his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande.

The "What's The Use" rapper and the "God Is a Woman" singer called it quits in May after about two years together. About a week after their split was announced, Miller was arrested after allegedly crashing his car while he was under the influence, then fleeing the scene. E! News confirmed with the LAPD at the time that Miller was driving in the San Fernando Valley just before 1 a.m. when his 2016 G-Wagon hit a pole, knocking it over. Miller and his two passengers then fled the scene on foot, police added.

Grande has since moved on from Miller and is engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Now, Miller is opening up about his music, his DUI and his relationship with Grande in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 on Apple Music.

Talking about his romance with Grande, the "wild" internet and the stress of being in the public eye, Miller shared, "Life is stressful. You know what I mean so of course there were stressful times. It's not that unique. You know like I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress, and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it's that simple you know. And like I haven't been on the internet. So you know people have assumed that I'm you know like, 'Are you OK. Is everything OK?'"

Mac Miller, Ariana Grande

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

When asked why he stopped going online, Miller explained, "Because I was about to drop the album. And also like I don't know it just all seemed kind of like unimportant you know like like the need to show people I was OK. Like what is that? Where does that come from? Why? Why do we have this need to use social media and the internet?"

Miller also said that there's only positive energy between him and Grande.

"I am happy for her and moving forward with her life just as I'm sure she is with me," he told Lowe.

The rapper also addressed his DUI, telling Lowe he made a "stupid mistake."

"What you don't understand is that I lived a certain life for 10 years and faced almost no real consequence at all," he shared. "I had no no version of the story that didn't end up with me being fine. Yeah I made a stupid mistake. I'm a human being. Like drove home drunk. But it was the best thing that could have happened. Best thing that could have happened. I needed that. I needed to run into that light pole and literally like have the whole thing stop."

Watch as Miller's song "What's The Use" debuts as Lowe's World Record on Beats 1 on Apple Music HERE.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

