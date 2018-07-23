Mac Miller Reacts to Ariana Grande's Engagement to Pete Davidson: "I Am Happy for Her"

Now, Miller is opening up about his music, his DUI and his relationship with Grande in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 on Apple Music.

Talking about his romance with Grande, the "wild" internet and the stress of being in the public eye, Miller shared, "Life is stressful. You know what I mean so of course there were stressful times. It's not that unique. You know like I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress, and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it's that simple you know. And like I haven't been on the internet. So you know people have assumed that I'm you know like, 'Are you OK. Is everything OK?'"