The Bachelor Australia: Official First Look at the Contestants Vying for Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins' Heart

It's clear from the start that Brooke—who plays both rugby union and league—has a lot in common with the former Wallabies winger.

"I'm hoping the Bachelor is the same as me. Fun loving, loves sports," she says in the teaser ahead of the show's August 15 premiere.

But, funnily enough, Brooke is seemingly unaware of the Honey Badger's former rugby career, and asks him: "What do you do?"