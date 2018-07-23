The Bachelor Australia: Official First Look at the Contestants Vying for Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins' Heart

by Winsome Walker | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 1:30 AM
Holy tomorrow!
Ten is offering a first look at Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins as the Bachelor—as well as the women competing for his heart on the reality series.
In three new clips released on Monday, fans are introduced to 23-year-old Perth youth worker Brooke and 23-year-old former Miss World Finalist Cass.
Brook and Cass, Ten
It's clear from the start that Brooke—who plays both rugby union and league—has a lot in common with the former Wallabies winger.
"I'm hoping the Bachelor is the same as me. Fun loving, loves sports," she says in the teaser ahead of the show's August 15 premiere.
But, funnily enough, Brooke is seemingly unaware of the Honey Badger's former rugby career, and asks him: "What do you do?"
Bachelorette No. 2, Cass, reveals she had met Nick prior to joining the dating series. In March, The Daily Telegraph reported Cass had "possibly dated" the athlete.
"I actually know him," she says in a clip while approaching the Bachelor mansion in a limousine. "Nick and I have socialised in the past together."
In another promo, Nick seems in disbelief that he's signed up for the sixth instalment of the series, referring to himself the "flaming Bachelor".
"You got bloody 25 good sorts charging out here with a purpose," he says to camera. "That's intimidating."
A total of 25 women, aged between 23-34, will compete on this year's The Bachelor—and we'll keep you posted once more is revealed about them!
