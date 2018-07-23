Trevor Noah Responds to Outrage Over Resurfaced Joke About Aboriginal Women

Trevor Noah is speaking out following backlash over a 2013 stand-up routine, which led to calls to boycott his upcoming Australia tour.

In the routine—part of the TV host's 2013 stand-up special It's My Culture—the South African comic made a series of derogatory comments about Aboriginal women.

"There's no such thing as the most beautiful race. All women of every race can be beautiful," the now 34-year-old said on stage in Johannesburg. "And I know some of you are sitting there now going, ‘Oh Trevor, yeah, but I've never seen a beautiful Aborigine.' Yeah, but you know what you say? You say ‘yet', that's what you say, ‘yet'. Because you haven't seen all of them, right?"