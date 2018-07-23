Trevor Noah Responds to Outrage Over Resurfaced Joke About Aboriginal Women

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 12:39 AM
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
Trevor Noah is speaking out following backlash over a 2013 stand-up routine, which led to calls to boycott his upcoming Australia tour.
In the routine—part of the TV host's 2013 stand-up special It's My Culture—the South African comic made a series of derogatory comments about Aboriginal women.
"There's no such thing as the most beautiful race. All women of every race can be beautiful," the now 34-year-old said on stage in Johannesburg. "And I know some of you are sitting there now going, ‘Oh Trevor, yeah, but I've never seen a beautiful Aborigine.' Yeah, but you know what you say? You say ‘yet', that's what you say, ‘yet'. Because you haven't seen all of them, right?"
The Daily Show host continued, "Plus, it's not always about looks. Maybe Aboriginal women do special things. Maybe they'll just like, jump on top of you and be like," he then imitated the sound of a didgeridoo, adding, "Aww yeah. Aww yeah. You don't know."
Prominent indigenous Australians shed light on the clip this week on social media, calling for a boycott of his End of Days Australia tour, which is scheduled to kick off in Melbourne on August 23.
"Hey @Trevornoah, your comments about Aboriginal @IndigenousX in this clip are utterly unacceptable!" tweeted former NRL player Joe Williams on July 22 with a link to the video. "As a man of colour, you are usually in point with racism & divide - here you are perpetrating & encouraging racial abuse!!"
Added writer Anita Heiss, "I am so disgusted and appalled by the comments by @Trevornoah and his attempted humour that denigrates Aboriginal women. I hope Australians boycott his shows in #Brisbane #Sydney #Melbourne #Perth #Australia That kind of ‘humour' is not funny and does damage!"
The following day, Trevor responded and acknowledged his insensitivity.
"You're right," he replied to their tweets on July 23. "After visiting Australia's Bunjilaka museum and learning about aboriginal history first hand I vowed never to make a joke like that again. And I haven't. I'll make sure the clip from 2013 is not promoted in any way."
The YouTube clip has since been taken down, and Joe Williams followed up with an invite to Trevor encouraging further action.
"Still waiting for reply to see if he'll let me take him to community for some cultural awareness & front and apologise to our staunch and beautifully caring women," he tweeted. "Over to you brother."
Soon after, Trevor responded, "I'd love to visit another community in Oz Joe. Always open to learning more."
Very Cavallari: Shannon and Brittainy Offer Taylor a Job at Uncommon James and Kristin Cavallari Is Not Here for It
Nikki Bella Gets Wild With Strippers During a Masquerade Party on Total Bellas: ''Best Bachelorette Ever!''
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?