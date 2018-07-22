Ashley Iaconetti Dishes on Her Dream Wedding Dress and Bachelorette Party Plans

While her wedding to Jared Haibon may still be a year away, Ashley Iaconetti already knows what she wants to wear down the aisle.
The Bachelor in Paradise star has a standout style on the brain for her big day. "[It's] got to be a princess ball gown," the reality star told E! News on the Maxim Hot 100 party red carpet Saturday night.
"I can wear like a mermaid or any other type [of dress] any other time, but you only have one day to wear the ball gown," she elaborated.
The bride-to-be is wasting no time bringing her bridal vision to fruition. She revealed she's headed to New York City's famed Kleinfeld Bridal next weekend to shop.
While the dress shopping is on the calendar, her bachelorette party probably won't require as much planning. "I'm gonna go really, really small," she noted. "We're gonna get a beach house. We're gonna sit and have sangria on a big porch. That's it."
As for her future groom, she suspects Haibon will opt for something similar. "Jared is probably gonna be really casual, too. I don't see him going to Vegas and having a big bachelor party, but he can do whatever he wants."
In fact, the former Bachelorette contestant has been going with the flow thus far into the wedding prep. "He's so easygoing. He's like whatever—for him, as long as it's somewhere sentimental, he's happy."
For a couple who got engaged in Mexico after multiple seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, a televised beachside wedding sounds like the perfect fit. However, there is one thing that might get in the way of bringing these nuptials to the small screen.
"We would love the wedding to be televised, but we have such a big guest list that we don't want to narrow that down, so that's the one thing where I just don't know if it would work out," Iaconetti explained to E! News.
No matter where they say "I do," we're sure fans will be following along every step of the way.