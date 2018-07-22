Ten Announces Pilot Week Shows: Drunk History, Trial By Kyle, Taboo, More in Viewers' Hands

The fate of Ten's new TV series is (partly) up to you.

Following Kyle Sandilands' announcement that he'll host Trial By Kyle, the network revealed it will launch Pilot Week, bringing a slate of eight pilot episodes for potential new series to air in prime time from August 19.

The Australian TV first, hosted by by Gold Logie winner Grant Denyer and Studio 10's Angela Bishop, will break the traditional model that sees industry execs greenlight series based on pilots before debuting them to the general public—and use "audience reaction, social buzz and ratings" to help decide which will get full series orders for 2019.