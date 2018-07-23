EXCLUSIVE!

Bella Thorne Appears as Whale Mermaid in Chains in PETA's Boycott SeaWorld Day Ad

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bella Thorne, Anti-Seaworld, PETA Ad

Brian Bowen Smith / PETA

Bella Thorne channels a suffering killer whale in a PETA ad for the annual Boycott SeaWorld Day, which is on Tuesday.

In the photo, the 20-year-old actress appears as an orca mermaid, with her tail and wrists chained up. "Break the Chains: Boycott SeaWorld," the ad states.]

The SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment company has long come under fire from animal rights activists and supporters, including celebs, over its alleged mistreatment of captive mammals at its theme parks. The group has denied any wrongdoing. In 2016, SeaWorld announced it would stop breeding killer whales in captivity.

In a PETA video, Thorne says she starred in a SeaWorld commercial when she was a child and even then "knew there wasn't something right."

"If you looked it up, you wouldn't ever want to go to SeaWorld. These beautiful animals are in so much pain," she says. "They're taken away from their community, their homes, their mothers, and they don't have a choice—they're locked in there!"

"F--k SeaWorld!" she says. "I think definitely a way to help would be boycotting SeaWorld, protesting SeaWorld. Don't be afraid to show up with your signs and make your point."

Photos

Bella Thorne's Best Looks

Public opinion of SeaWorld decreased further after the release of the 2013 documentary Blackfish, which focused on the SeaWorld killer whale Tilikum and depicted the captivity and exhibition of his kind to be cruel.

In 2015, SeaWorld launched a "SeaWorld Cares" PR campaign to set the "record straight" on the "false accusations" made against them.

 

In 2016, in addition to announcing the end to its killer whale breeding program, SeaWorld also said it would phase out its signature killer whale theatrical stunt shows and replace them with "new, inspiring, natural orca encounters" that will focus on "orca enrichment, exercise, and overall health."

"There will be no more new orcas," SeaWorld CEO Joel Manby said on the Today show at the time, adding that he "would never admit that the care of our animals was poor." 

In 2017, Tilikum, who lived in captivity for more than 30 years, died in 2017 after a long illness. That year, the first Boycott SeaWorld Day was promoted online by PETA.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bella Thorne , PETA , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Kris Jenner, Best Looks

Momager Alert! Which of Kris Jenner's Keeping Up With the Kardashians Quotes Makes You Laugh the Most?

Dennis Quaid, Meg Ryan

Dennis Quaid Considers His Marriage to Meg Ryan the "Most Successful Relationship of My Life"

Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, 2018 Comic Con

The 9 Biggest Surprises From San Diego Comic-Con 2018

Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin

Pregnant Jana Kramer Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Boy

The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin

The Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Blake Fears Becca Is in Love With Another Guy

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, James Gunn

Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana Break Their Silence on James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Firing

Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Pop Diva Poll

Ultimate Pop Diva Tournament: Vote for Which of the Final Two Ladies Deserves to Take Home the Title

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.