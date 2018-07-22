Halsey Comments on G-Eazy's "Big Dick Energy" Instagram Photo

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 22, 2018 10:54 AM

G-Eazy, Halsey, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Halsey is apparently still a fan of ex G-Eazy's "Big Dick Energy," weeks after their breakup.

On Saturday, he posted on Instagram a photo of himself onstage at his concert at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington, with the caption, "Big Dick Energy." Halsey commented on the pic with a series of emojis—a cloud, a tornado and a drop of water. Her comment left fans scratching their heads.

On person wrote that they hoped her post was "petty."

"No petty here," Halsey responded. "Caption dumb funny and stage looks dope. Jealous of everyone who gets to see the show!"

Photos

Halsey and G-Eazy's Cutest Moments

Halsey, G-Eazy, Instagram

Instagram

The singer, 23, had announced earlier this month that she and the rapper, 29, are "taking some time apart."  The fan-favorite pair had first sparked dating rumors last year.

A source had told E! News earlier this month that Halsey and G-Eazy "both tried to remain strong to ensure their work commitments together went smoothly, but ultimately called it quits after too much fighting," adding, "The trust was lost between the pair when they were apart, and it got too difficult for both of them." 

