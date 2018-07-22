Kim Kardashian Glitters in Gold as She Joins Kanye West at Pusha T's Wedding

Kim Kardashian's wedding guest style: Glittering and somewhat vintage.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and husband Kanye West attended the wedding of rapper Pusha T, the president of Kanye's G.O.O.D. Music record label, and his longtime partner Virginia Williams in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Kim posted on Instagram videos of her and Kanye getting ready. In a mirror selfie, she is wearing a long sleeve, glittering gold Balmain mini dress and carries a matching Judith Leiber clutch in the shape of an '80s brick cell phone.

"I got the vintage Balmain look for Pusha's wedding in Virginia, with the old school phone purse," she says.