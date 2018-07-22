Kim Kardashian Glitters in Gold as She Joins Kanye West at Pusha T's Wedding

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 22, 2018 9:37 AM

Kim Kardashian's wedding guest style: Glittering and somewhat vintage.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and husband Kanye West attended the wedding of rapper Pusha T, the president of Kanye's G.O.O.D. Music record label, and his longtime partner Virginia Williams in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Kim posted on Instagram videos of her and Kanye getting ready. In a mirror selfie, she is wearing a long sleeve, glittering gold Balmain mini dress and carries a matching Judith Leiber clutch in the shape of an '80s brick cell phone.

"I got the vintage Balmain look for Pusha's wedding in Virginia, with the old school phone purse," she says.

Kim Kardashian's Style Is Only Getting Better in 2018

In another video, Kanye appears wearing a black suit with no tie.

"Mr. West is in the building," Kim wrote. "He's so handsome in a suit."

Pusha T, Virginia Williams

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Pusha T, Virginia Williams, Wedding

Instagram/ youngmoney_yawn

Pusha T, Virginia Williams, Wedding

Instagram/ youngmoney_yawn

Pusha T and Virginia exchanged vows at the Cavalier Hotel. The bride wore a white floral embroidered V-neck Marchesa gown for the ceremony and later changed into a white Reem Acra gown.

"One is me coming out my box and the other says ‘Virginia,'" she told Brides.

Pharrell Williamsserved as the best man. Other guests included Trey Songz and fellow rapper Young Money Yawn, who posted many videos and pics from the wedding, 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!

