Lauren Alaina Is Engaged to Alex Hopkins

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 21, 2018 1:46 PM

Lauren Alaina, Alex Hopkins

Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Lauren Alaina is getting married!

The 23-year-old, Georgia-born American Idol season 10 runner-up and country singer announced on Saturday that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Alex Hopkins.

"Being yours forever has a nice 'RING' to it. #HoppilyEverHopkins @_alex_hopkins WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two kissing, with her showcasing her new diamond engagement ring, which appears to be a cushion-cut diamond halo style.

"Ladies and gentleman, may I present to you for the first time, the future Mrs. Lauren Hopkins," Hopkins wrote on his own page, alongside the same photo.

Photos

Celebrity Engagements of 2018

Alaina and her beau have been together for more than five years. In 2016, Hopkins posted the first selfie the two took together, when they were teens.

"July 5th, 2012 this nervous 17 year old boy would have done anything to make that pretty girl sitting next to him smile," he wrote. "He never could have imagined that on October 14th he would somehow work up the courage to ask her to be his girlfriend, and for whatever reason she would say yes. 4 years later she still makes me nervous, and I still do absolutely anything to see her smile. Happy anniversary @laurenalaina. This is just the beginning. I love you! #ThisWasOurFirstSelfie #FirstOfProbably2Million #WhyDidntIFixMyHair #SheKissedMeAnyway #FirstKissOfALifetimesWorth

