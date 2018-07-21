Offset Out of Jail and Back Home With Cardi B and Baby After Gun Possession Arrest

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Taylor Bryant | Sat., Jul. 21, 2018 11:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B, Offset, Post-Jail, Instagram

Instagram

Offset was released from a Georgia jail on Saturday morning and has returned home to Cardi B and their newborn daughterKulture after spending the night behind bars following his arrest on gun charges, while his lawyer says the rapper is innocent.

His wife posted a photo of the two on her Instagram Story, writing, "Home." 

Offset, 26, was pulled over on Friday evening while driving in a 2014 Porche 911 Carerra with his bodyguard outside of Atlanta after allegedly making an improper lane change. Police detected an odor of marijuana after approaching the vehicle and after a search, found three handguns, less than an ounce of marijuana and more than $107,000 in cash, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was arrested for alleged possession of a weapon during a crime and possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and the alleged traffic violation, which are both misdemeanors, police records show. Offset was released from Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Georgia just after 10 a.m. after posting a $17,000 bond and has returned home to his wife and child. He is set to appear in court on Sunday.

"Offset is home with his wife and newborn daughter," the rapper's lawyer, Drew Findling, told E! News on Saturday. "His most important focus right now is to be with his wife, children and family."

"Having been educated on this case in the last 24 hours, he did not commit any traffic offenses besides being a young African-American man in a flashy car wearing nice jewelry," the attorney said. "He has a security team that have licenses to possess firearms and he did not physically have any firearms in his possession. We will have to deal with this in court and address these legal issues. I am confident in telling you he is 100 percent innocent."

Cardi gave birth to Kulture, her first child and Offset's fourth, on July 10. She has not commented on her husband's arrest.

Photos

Cardi B's Pregnancy Style

Cardi B, Offset

Instagram

Findling had previously told local reporters at the jail that Offset "didn't commit any traffic offense and more importantly, he wasn't in possession of any weapon whatsoever."

"And so, we're just gonna have to address these charges," he said. "I think it's completely unfortunate and really questionable the way this case has moved forward, but that's what I'm here for, to defend and stand in the way of what, to me, was obviously an improper arrest. So we shall forge forward but I believe in his innocence and we'll take care of that in court."

In 2015, Offset and fellow Migos rappers Quavo and Takeoff were arrested following a concert at Georgia Southern University. Offset was charged with felony possession of a narcotic and felony possession of firearms on school property. He was later charged with felony battery and inciting a riot after getting into an altercation in jail.

He ultimately spent almost eight months behind bars. Offset was given five years of probation after reaching a plea deal. In 2016, Offset was arrested for having a suspended license.

His lawyer told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the rapper is currently not on probation, as it was terminated early.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Arrests , Top Stories , Apple News , Cardi B
Latest News
Aquaman, Poster, Jason Momoa

Aquaman Trailer Makes a Splash at Comic-Con 2018

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Eddie Redmayne

New Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Trailer Is Just Magical

Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson Denies Assault Claim as Police Launch Investigation

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Thinks About Getting a Nose Job Every Day

Bristol Palin, Kids, Tripp Palin, Sailor Grace Meyer, Atlee Bay Meyer, Teen Mom

Sarah Palin Is Proud of Bristol Palin for Joining Teen Mom OG

Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti

Kristin Cavallari's Laguna Beach Ex Stephen Colletti's "Down to Do" a Season Two of Very Cavallari

ESC: Lily Collins

Saturday Savings: Lily Collins' Summer-to-Fall Jacket Is on Sale

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.