Khloe Kardashian Thinks About Getting a Nose Job Every Day

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 21, 2018 9:30 AM

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

No point in speculating if Khloe Kardashian got plastic surgery—just ask her!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on Instagram on Friday a couple of photos of herself sitting on a step and staring off to the distance, prompting a user to comment, while tagging a friend, "Did she get her nose done or just really fleeky contouring?"

"One day I think I'll get one because I think about it everyday," Khloe replied. "But I'm scared so for now it's all about contour."

 

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Another user also asked, "Did she do something to her nose or is that some good contouring?"

"Great contouring!" Khloe replied. "We go overboard but my nose spread during pregnancy so I'm just waiting for it to go back lol."

Khloe made her latest Instagram post three months after giving birth to her first child, daughter True Thompson.

Many have long speculated that Khloe had undergone rhinoplasty. In 2016, she told Cosmopolitan, in response to rumors, "I don't [feel pressure to get plastic surgery]. And I appreciate that I didn't succumb to what everyone has always said in the past, like, 'You gotta get a nose job, you gotta get a nose job.' If I felt like I wanted one, I would've. And if I want to do something, I'll totally do it—I don't care and I'll be the first one to say, 'Look what I just did! This is my doctor, let's do an interview with him and give me the free nose job!"

Khloe said she address the topic with Botched star and plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow on her show Kocktails With Khloe. She said she told him, "'Everyone says I've had a nose job because my nose is smaller now and I swear I haven't. Do you think I have?'"

"And he was like, 'No, but when you were bigger, your nose can get wider,'" Khloe said. "It's like when you're pregnant, your nose spreads because there's fat pockets in there, I guess. So when I lost weight, my nose did get smaller, and also I now know about contouring. Like when I wash my face, my nose is wider."

