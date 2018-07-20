All Your Favorite '90s Acts Are Headed to Las Vegas for a Massive Residency

Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 7:00 PM
Get your dance shoes ready 'cause the I Love the 90's Tour has found a permanent home in Las Vegas.
After touring the world for the last two years, the "hugely successful" tour will kick off it's residency at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino on Friday, Oct. 12, E! News has learned per a press release.
Salt-N-Pepa, Rob Base and All-4-One are all a part of the rotating lineup that will help to get the party started, with Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath, Kid 'n Play, and Dru Hill, following in their path.
Whether you are a '90s kid that wants to relive the music of your youth, or a music junkie that wants to experience the iconic era, this "90-minute, immersive dance party" is the perfect event.
And the fun doesn't stop there. The crowd will be able to enjoy "a live DJ, nostalgic video content, dancers and more."
Admission to the event starts at an affordable $69.99, plus applicable taxes and fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 27, with an exclusive presale for Total Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program beginning Thursday, July 26.
For a complete performance schedule and additional information, please visit ILOVETHE90S.VEGAS.
