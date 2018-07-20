All Your Favorite '90s Acts Are Headed to Las Vegas for a Massive Residency

Get your dance shoes ready 'cause the I Love the 90's Tour has found a permanent home in Las Vegas.

After touring the world for the last two years, the "hugely successful" tour will kick off it's residency at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino on Friday, Oct. 12, E! News has learned per a press release.

Salt-N-Pepa, Rob Base and All-4-One are all a part of the rotating lineup that will help to get the party started, with Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath, Kid 'n Play, and Dru Hill, following in their path.

Whether you are a '90s kid that wants to relive the music of your youth, or a music junkie that wants to experience the iconic era, this "90-minute, immersive dance party" is the perfect event.