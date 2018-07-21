11 Tanning Products That Actually Smell Good

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Jul. 21, 2018 6:00 AM
Fact: Everyone looks better with a tan.
Another fact: While we can all benefit from a little sunless color, it's the notorious tanning product smell that scares most away. And while tanning has come a long ways since the early days, there are still a lot of products out there that smell less than appealing. We're not saying you can get away with a completely odorless tanning lotion, bit there are a handful out there that, dare we say, actually smell pleasant.
From a light mist of coconut to a breezy floral, here are 11 tanning products we're not afraid to slather on this summer.
BUY IT: James Read Coconut Water Tan Mist Body, $31
BUY IT: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pad Self Tanner for Face, $38
BUY IT: Coola Organic Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum, $54
BUY IT: Tan Towel Self-Tan Towelette Half Body Application For Face & Body, $29
BUY IT: La Mer Soleil de La Mer The Face & Body Gradual Tan Lotion, $100
BUY IT: Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body XL Shimmer Shape, Hydrate & Glow, $75
BUY IT: Maui Babe Browning Lotion, $14
BUY IT: St. Tropez Tanning Essentials Self Tan Extra Dark Bronzing Mousse, $45
BUY IT: Supergoop! Healthy Glow Sunless Tan SPF 40, $38
BUY IT: Vita Liberata pHenomenal Tan Mousse, $54
BUY IT: Tan-Luxe THE BODY Illuminating Self-Tan Drops, $59
Self-tanner, we love you.
