Comic-Con 2018: Sofia Vergara, Milo Ventimiglia and More Stars Document Their Favorite Moments

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Cullen | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 3:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

Instagram

Superheroes, fans and stars get ready! One of the most star-studded weekends of the year is finally here.

San Diego Comic-Con, also known as SDCC, is taking place this weekend in San Diego and it's guaranteed to be jam-packed with screenings, contests and panels.

The convention, established in 1970, was originally meant to be a place for comic book lovers to connect. However, over time it has become a hub for all kinds of pop culture and entertainment. Last year, the attendance came out to more than 170,000 people.

Many of entertainment's biggest stars are at the convention to promote their newest projects. Some celebrities E! News has already spotted include Ryan Reynolds, Dove CameronSofia Vergara, Colton Haynes and many others.

With this many stars in one place, there's bound to be some Instagram-worthy moments. Take a look at the gallery below to see the best social media posts from Comic-Con.

Photos

Comic-Con 2018: Instagram & Twitpics

For complete coverage of Comic-Con 2018, keep watching E! News and checking EOnline.com

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Comic-Con , 2018 Comic-Con , Instagram , Twitter , Entertainment , Top Stories
Latest News
Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper

Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper and More Celeb Exes Who Worked Together After Breakups

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

A Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot Is Officially Happening—With a New Twist

ESC: Shay Mitchell

10 Beauty Products Essential for a Long-Lasting Summer Party Face

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Apologizes for Using the R-Word on Instagram: ''I Will Do Better''

Offset

Offset Arrested in Georgia for Alleged Gun Possession

Denise Richards

Denise Richards Is ''in the Running'' to Join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

2018 Comic-Con, Predator, Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn

Comic-Con 2018: Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn and More Stars Get Candid in These E! News Photos

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.