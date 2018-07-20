Taylor Swift Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in Cheetah and Lace

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images
Taylor Swift really is the cat's meow!
In a nod to being cast in the upcoming film adaptation of Broadway musical Cats, the pop star hit the streets of New York City on Friday in a purr-fectly appropriate ensemble.
T. Swift exited her apartment wearing a cheetah print mini-skirt, sheer lace top and black and gold accented crop top. She accessorized the outfit with studded heel sandals, a matching cheetah bag, oversized sunnies and a girly side braid. The finishing touch? Her signature "J" necklace, a tribute to boyfriend Joe Alwyn.
As for her first foray into acting, it's currently unclear which iconic Cats role Swift will take on. Also starring is James Corden and Jennifer Hudson. The American Idol alum confirmed the news on social media, tweeting, "Well, I guess the CATS out of the bag!"
Taylor's latest look rounds out a full week of uncharacteristically public sightings. Since being back in the Big Apple between tour dates, paparazzi have spotted the 28-year-old on several occasions. Whether reuniting with her girl squad or heading to the recording studio, Taylor never goes out of style!
Keep scrolling for even more snapshots from Swift's ever-evolving NYC style parade.
Summertime Chic
T. Swift rocked her signature red lipstick and a denim-on-denim ensemble as she hit the recording studio on a summer day in the Big Apple. Her shorts are from Ksubi, and her sneakers are Golden Goose Deluxe Brand.
Patterned Princess
The 28-year-old was spotted looking confident in a sleek, pink-patterned zip-up romper and black booties.
Floral Figure
On a break from her reputation Tour, the "Delicate" singer stunned in a floral dress and thigh high boots as she met with friends for a Soho lunch.
Rawr!
The "Delicate" songstress is anything but as she leaves her apartment in a bold ensemble.
Sunnies and Sneakers
The mega pop star headed out with bestie Gigi Hadid in July wearing a graphic kitty tee, bright sneakers and pink sunglasses. The IMG model wore one of Swift's iconic snake sweatshirts over a pair of black sweats and white sneakers.
Denim Daredevil
Are you ready for it? In 2016, the blonde beauty sported a denim overall dress over a pink tank for a fun summer outfit.
Easy Breezy
Swift stepped out of her NYC apartment in a black and white striped mini-dress and brown leather loafers.
Perfect for Fall
The performer enjoyed a night out on the town in an oversized sweater, skinny jeans and black moto booties.
Walk This Way
Tay went for a nautical maxi dress and beach waves for a dinner date with her besties.
Baby Blue
Welcome to New York! In December 2014, the former country singer was spotted looking like a winter wonderland queen in a baby blue coat, white beanie and beige handbag.
Workout Wonder
Looking fit and fab, the 18-time Grammy nominee walked the streets in a sleek black tank top and leggings, bright orange sneakers and reflective red sunglasses.
Street Style Chic
While running errands in April 2014, the young superstar stepped out of her apartment in a matching red Fedora hat, leggings and heels that complemented her button-down blue shirt and tan short-shorts.
