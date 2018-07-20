Brooks Laich Takes Julianne Hough on a Surprise Trip to Machu Picchu for Her 30th Birthday

Julianne Hough's birthday wish this year? To spread the love.

The triple threat, who is celebrating her 30th birthday today, rang in her milestone day at—surprise!—Machu Picchu with her husband, Brooks Laich. "This is unbelieveable," she said in a video on Instagram as she overlooked the entire scene.

The ballroom pro sounded elated to be spending her big day at the Incan citadel with her loved ones just a few weeks after her first wedding anniversary.

The star seemed especially grateful to her hubby for gifting her the trip to Peru as she stopped along the walk to thank her "babe."

"You're welcome, love," Laich sweetly replied. The ice hockey player surprised his wife with the getaway when they headed to the airport in Los Angeles on Wednesday to jet off to the then-secret destination.