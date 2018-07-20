How Eva Longoria Is Adjusting to Life as a New Mom

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 1:41 PM

Eva Longoria, Son, Baby, Santiago

Instagram

Eva Longoria has navigated through her first month of motherhood and while probably exhausted, she looked fabulous doing it.

The 43-year-old actress gave birth to her and husband Jose Bastón's son Santiago Enrique Bastón, on June 19. He is the actress' first child and her spouse's fourth.

Hey @chrissyteigen is this the official hairstyle of breast feeding? I feel like I'm always in a messy top bun! Too hard to do anything else! #MomProblems #BabyBaston," Eva posted on Instagram on Friday, alongside a selfie of herself sans makeup, with her baby snoozing on her shoulder after a feeding.

"One of the world's most beautiful women makeup or not. A special hello from Pops Teigen," tweeted Chrissy's father, Ron Teigen Sr.

"Ummmmmmmmm,"wrote Chrissy, who recently gave birth to her and husband John Legend's second child.

Days after giving birth, Eva and her family sat in their home and cheered on Mexico in the World Cup, with little Santiago wearing a custom team jersey.

Photos

Eva Longoria's Pregnancy Style

Longoria continues to enjoy the cuddles and feedings with her son during her maternity leave, which she did interrupt momentarily.

"First photo shoot after pregnancy!" she wrote on Instagram on July 9, after doing a photo shoot for ¡Hola! magazine. "Not gonna lie, this one was hard! Trying to breast feed and work around Santiago's schedule. Couldn't think of better hands to be in than my dear friend @bernardodoral! Thank you for making it as fun as always!! Grx a @usahola. Can't wait for y'all to see the photos!"

A day later, Eva posted a photo of herself getting her hair and makeup done.

"The gang is back together! I'm technically still on maternity leave and this is the only work I had scheduled during this time," she said. "But so happy to see my crew again!! Ken and Elan you make it all so fun and easy! #WorkingMama#3WeeksPostPregnancy."

She's also made some extreme sacrifices.

"Wave the weekend goodbye everyone...now where's my coffee? #DecafUnfortunately," Eva wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

Caffeine is safe for most breastfeeding mothers and is not likely to affect their babies, if consumed in moderation.

