5 Times The View Co-Hosts Found Themselves Feuding With Their Guests

It's time to take a little time to enjoy the view and the feuds.

Daytime TV fans are buzzing this week after Whoopi Goldberg and Judge Jeanine Pirro experienced a tense conversation on and off camera.

It all began Thursday morning when the author of Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy appeared on the show to promote her book. After Jeanine accused Whoopi of having a "Trump Derangement Syndrome," things got a little heated.

"She came off, she could have just passed me, she didn't need to stop but she stopped, and put her finger in my face and yelled, 'I've done more for victims than you ever will!'" Whoopi recalled on The View this morning. "Then I said to her some few choice words I cannot repeat. Yes, I did say it, I did say it."

