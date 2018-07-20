Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom Answers Questions About the Final Season in Song (And Things Take a Turn)

It's the end of the road for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The acclaimed Emmy-winning musical comedy will wrap up the saga of Rebecca Bunch with the upcoming fourth season on The CW. But before Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's final curtain call, series co-creator and star Rachel Bloom and co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna hit up Comic-Con 2018 and stopped to give some scoop to E! News. Oh yeah, the scoop was in song.

In the video above, Brosh McKenna gives Bloom prompts to complete the lyrical questions with her own answers/lyrics. Bloom reveals her feelings about the final season, what's next, what she would be doing if she wasn't an actor and she's wanted to do for all of her life. It's not what you think. Or is it?