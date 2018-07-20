Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 7:00 AM
Who's ready for some sports and slime?
Kids' Choice Sports 2018 airs Friday, July 20 at 8:00 p.m. This is the fifth year Nickelodeon has hosted the annual sports award show, and Houston Rockets' player Chris Paul is serving as emcee.
The big event actually took place July 19. Athletes and celebrities headed to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. to celebrate sports' biggest stars.
Danica Patrick was already pronounced the winner of the Legend Award back in June. However, fans will have to tune in to find out the rest of the winners.
For a complete list of categories and winners, see below:
TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Favorite Male Athlete
Cristiano Ronaldo (La Liga, Real Madrid C.F., Portugal National Football team)
James Harden (NBA, Houston Rockets)
José Altuve (MLB, Houston Astros)
LeBron James (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers)
Sidney Crosby (NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins)
Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)
Favorite Female Athlete
Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride, U.S. Women's National Team)
Chloe Kim (Professional Snowboarder, U.S. Team)
Jamie Anderson (Professional Snowboarder, U.S. Team)
Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer, U.S. Team)
Mikaela Shiffrin (Skiing, U.S. Ski Team)
Sloane Stephens (WTA)
Venus Williams (WTA)
Mark Greenwood/IPS/REX/Shutterstock
King of Swag
Adam Rippon (Professional Figure Skater, U.S. Team)
Chris Paul (NBA, Houston Rockets)
Neymar Jr. (France Ligue 1, Brazil National Football Team, Paris Saint-Germain)
Odell Beckham Jr. (NFL, New York Giants)
P.K. Subban (NHL, Nashville Predators)
Russell Westbrook (NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder)
Travis Kelce (NFL, Kansas City Chiefs)
Queen of Swag
Brighton Zeuner (Professional Skateboarder)
Ibtihaj Muhammad (Fencing, U.S. Team)
Jamie Anderson (Professional Snowboarder)
Michelle Wie (LPGA)
Serena Williams (WTA)
Skylar Diggins-Smith (WNBA, Dallas Wings)
Sydney Leroux (NWSL, Orlando Pride)
Mike McCarn/AP/Shutterstock
Best Cannon
Aaron Rodgers (NFL, Green Bay Packers)
Clayton Kershaw (MLB, Los Angeles Dodgers)
Corey Kluber (MLB, Cleveland Indians)
Dak Prescott (NFL, Dallas Cowboys)
Justin Verlander (MLB, Houston Astros)
Russell Wilson (NFL, Seattle Seahawks)
Biggest Powerhouse
Anthony Davis (NBA, New Orleans Pelicans)
Draymond Green (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (NBA, Milwaukee Bucks)
Joel Embiid (NBA, Philadelphia 76ers)
Rob Gronkowski (NFL, New England Patriots)
Rose Namajunas (MMA)
Von Miller (NFL, Denver Broncos)
Stephan Jansen/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Need for Speed
Chris Mazdzer (Luge, U.S. Team)
Jimmie Johnson (NASCAR)
John-Henry Krueger (Speed Skating, U.S. Team)
Kyle Busch (NASCAR)
Lindsey Vonn (Skiing, U.S. Team)
Mikaela Shiffrin (Skiing, U.S. Team)
Don't Try This At Home
Chloe Kim (Professional Snowboarder, U.S. Team)
Colton Walker (BMX)
Ibtihaj Muhammad (Fencing, U.S. Team)
Lakey Peterson (World Surf League)
Mirai Nagasu (Professional Figure Skaters, U.S. Team)
Nyjah Huston (Professional Skateboarder)
Shaun White (Professional Snowboarder, U.S. Team)
AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Sickest Moves
Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride, U.S. Women's National Team)
Alex Ovechkin (NHL, Washington Capitals)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (NBA, Milwaukee Bucks)
Le'Veon Bell (NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers)
Russell Westbrook (NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder)
Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
Zlatan Ibrahimović (MLS, LA Galaxy)
Heavy Hitter
Aaron Judge (MLB, New York Yankees)
Alex Ovechkin (NHL, Washington Capitals)
Bryce Harper (MLB, Washington Nationals)
Dustin Johnson (Golf)
Giancarlo Stanton (MLB, New York Yankees)
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (U.S. Women's National Ice Hockey Team)
Venus Williams (WTA)
Al Bello/Getty Images
Clutch Player of the Year
Carli Lloyd (NWSL, Sky Blue FC, U.S. Women's National Team)
Chris Paul (NBA, Houston Rockets)
Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer, U.S. Team)
Kevin Durant (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
Lionel Messi (La Liga, FC Barcelona, Argentina National Football Team)
Nick Foles (NFL, Philadelphia Eagles)
Nothing But Net
Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride, U.S. Women's National Team)
Chris Paul (NBA, Houston Rockets)
James Harden (NBA, Houston Rockets)
J.J. Redick (NBA, Philadelphia 76ers)
Klay Thompson (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
Kyle Korver (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers)
Patrick Kane (NHL, Chicago Blackhawks)
Patrik Laine (NHL, Winnipeg Jets)
Harry How/Getty Images
Winter Wonders
Adam Rippon (Professional Figure Skater, U.S. Team)
Alex and Maia Shibutani (Professional Figure Skaters, U.S. Team)
Chloe Kim (Professional Snowboarder, U.S. Team)
Jamie Anderson (Professional Snowboarder, U.S. Team)
Mikaela Shiffrin (Skiing, U.S. Team)
Red Gerard (Professional Snowboarder, U.S. Team)
Shaun White (Professional Snowboarder, U.S. Team)
Hands of Gold
Antonio Brown (NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers)
Danny Amendola (NFL, Miami Dolphins)
Julio Jones (NFL, Atlanta Falcons)
Maddie Rooney (U.S. Women's National Ice Hockey Team)
Nolan Arenado (MLB, Colorado Rockies)
Pekka Rinne (NHL, Nashville Predators)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Favorite Newcomer
Aaron Judge (MLB, New York Yankees)
Allisha Gray (WNBA, Dallas Wings)
Ben Simmons (NBA, Philadelphia 76ers)
Deshaun Watson (NFL, Houston Texans)
Donovan Mitchell (NBA, Utah Jazz)
Lonzo Ball (NBA, Los Angeles Lakers)
Red Gerard (Professional Snowboarder, US Team)
Biggest Kid
Andre Drummond (NBA, Detroit Pistons)
DeAndre Jordan (NBA, LA Clippers)
Julian Edelman (NFL, New England Patriots)
Kyrie Irving (NBA, Boston Celtics)
Laurie Hernandez (Gymnastics)
Maia Shibutani (Figure Skating)
Rob Gronkowski (NFL, New England Patriots)
Yasiel Puig, (MLB, Los Angeles Dodgers)
Most Valuable Player
Giancarlo Stanton (2017, NL, MVP)
James Harden (2018, NBA, MVP)
Jose Altuve (2017, AL, MVP)
Sylvia Fowles (2017, WNBA, MVP )
Taylor Hall (2018, NHL, MVP)
Tom Brady (2018, NFL, MVP)
Chris Trotman/Getty Images
Play of the Year
Aaron Judge's 50th Homerun (MLB, New York Yankees)
Devante Smith-Pelly's Stanley Cup Final Goal (NHL, Washington Capitals)
George Springer's World Series Homerun (MLB, Houston Astros)
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson's Shootout Goal (U.S. Women's National Ice Hockey Team)
Kevin Durant's Déjà Vu Dagger Shot (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
LeBron James' Self-Alley Oop (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers)
Nick Foles' Super Bowl Philly Special (NFL, Philadelphia Eagles)
Stefon Diggs' Game-Winning Miracle Catch (NFL Minnesota Vikings)
Legend Award
Danica Patrick
Note: The teams listed reflect the athletes' team at the time of nomination.
